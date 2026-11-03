West Indies women's coach Deitz steps down, Coley named interim

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Nov 3 - Shane Deitz has stepped down as head coach of the West Indies women's team after three years in the role, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Tuesday, following the expiration of his contract at the end of October.

• Former West Indies men's team test coach Andre Coley will take charge on an interim basis for the upcoming series against Pakistan

• During Deitz's tenure, the West Indies reached back-to-back women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals in 2024 and 2026, losing to New Zealand in the former and to Australia this year

• "Shane guided this team to consecutive World Cup semi-finals and helped establish that level as the benchmark for the group... After he informed us of his future plans, we agreed that this was the right time to ensure a smooth transition for the team," said CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe REUTERS