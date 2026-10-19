Wembanyama targets title breakthrough as NBA season tips off

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Victor Wembanyama is poised for the ultimate breakout season with the San Antonio Spurs.

LOS ANGELES - French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama, knocking on the door almost since his arrival in the NBA three years ago, is poised for the ultimate breakout season with the San Antonio Spurs.

“He just changes everything,” superstar LeBron James said of the towering 22-year-old, who will be aiming to further break the mould with his ferocious defence and an extraordinarily versatile playing style for a player who stands at 2.24m.

Wembanyama was unanimously voted Defensive Player of the Year last season. With spectacular averages of 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks he finished third in Most Valuable Player voting.

With another year under his belt, Wembanyama is widely tipped to contend for both awards – and lead the young, ultra-talented Spurs back to the Finals a year after they were agonisingly denied by the New York Knicks.

“We’re very hopeful, very ambitious and ready,” Wembanyama said as training camp began.

Rejoining Wembanyama for another title tilt are 21-year-old Stephon Castle and 20-year-old Dylan Harper.

In the off season they added another piece to the puzzle in 34-year-old veteran Tobias Harris who, along with experience, adds size and strength in the paint.

Harris was tabbed as the most underrated signing of the off season in a survey of the league’s general managers.

But the Spurs fortunes will ultimately rest with Wemby.

“I think he has a tonne of room to improve in all aspects,” says Spurs coach Mitch Johnson, who took the helm in May 2025 as the Spurs said goodbye to the iconic Gregg Popovich, who led the team to five titles.

“One thing for him will just be continue to manipulate the game and dictate the game, not just by scoring but by making plays for his teammates forcing the defence to make a decision, and taking advantage of opportunities in front of him,” said Johnson, who wants to see his star “almost puppeteering the game as we see the best players in our game do and we’ve seen him do”.

“I think that’s an area for him to continue growing.”

Steve Nash, the former two-time Most Valuable Player, says Wembanyama has the tools to earn MVP honours.

“In my eyes, Wemby had a case for MVP last year because of the totality of how he affects the game,” Nash said as he discussed Wembanyama’s MVP prospects with James on the “Mind the Game” podcast.

MVP? 1,000%

“I think the difference is that traditionally you look at who closed the game for your team and Wemby can close games, but he doesn’t, he’s not necessarily a closer,” Nash said. “Some nights, it’s not his thing.”

Nevertheless, Warriors veteran Draymond Green did not hesitate to tip Wembanyama for MVP – and Defensive Player of the Year again.

“With his impact defensively and offensively, the only thing that can stop him from MVP this year is injury... 1,000% I think he takes home both of them this year,” Green said on his podcast.

Having enjoyed a spectacular ascent in his first three seasons, Wembanyama seems more than happy to embrace the expectations.

“We’re fighting for the top spot of the mountain,” he said. “We’re going to have to move people in our way.” AFP