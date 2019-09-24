Welsh warriors silence detractors

TOYOTA CITY (Japan) • The talk before Wales' Rugby World Cup opener with Georgia was about a possible hangover from assistant coach Rob Howley being sent home amid illegal betting allegations.

But the Six Nations champions dispelled any doubts over their frame of mind despite having to replace their attack coach one week after arriving in Japan.

They responded with their highest score since November, a bonus-point 43-14 win yesterday to send a signal of intent to main Pool D rivals Australia, whom they will next meet on Sunday.

Surprising Georgia with the alacrity with which they moved the ball from the scrum and the line-out, Wales had four slick first-half tries from Jonathan Davies, Justin Tipuric, Josh Adams and Liam Williams, with fly-half Dan Biggar kicking a penalty and three conversions.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones, who equalled Gethin Jenkins' record of 129 Test appearances for his nation, later admitted his players "took our foot off the gas a bit", with the result practically sewn up before the interval.

He said: "We're probably a bit disappointed with the second half, to be honest. It's a good result but there is plenty to work on."

The world's fourth-ranked team were given a sterner test in the second period as the Georgia scrum awoke from slumber to score two tries through Shalva Mamukashvili, Levan Chilachava and two conversions by Tedo Abzhandadze.

Still, replacement scrum-half Tomos Williams, on for Gareth Davies, chased down a grubber for Wales' fifth try. Winger George North had the final word, his 39th try just one shy of Gareth Thomas' career mark. Replacement Leigh Halfpenny converted and Biggar added another conversion.

Wales coach Warren Gatlandcalled the two tries conceded "a bit disappointing", warning his side the Wallabies would punish similar slackness.

He said: Australia is a massive game for us... This is a World Cup, and we need to make sure we are primed and ready to go."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN