Welsh savour 'surreal' title win

PARIS • Wales coach Wayne Pivac said his side were "over the moon" after being crowned Six Nations champions, thanks to France's 27-23 defeat by Scotland in Paris on Friday in the final match of the tournament.

The result ensured Wales, denied a Grand Slam by the French last week, finished top of the table.

Les Bleus needed a bonus-point victory and a winning margin of at least 21 points against the Scots to become champions but fell short as they finished second in the championship race on 16 points, four points behind Wales.

"What a tournament it has been and, from a Welsh point of view, we are over the moon," Pivac told BBC Sport. "We might not have the most talent in the world, but we're up there with having the most heart."

Wales fly-half Callum Sheedy hailed his team's fighting spirit and added: "I'm going to wake up and it's all going to be a dream. It's all a bit surreal... The more people write us off and tell us how bad we are the better we play."

Wales' second Six Nations title in three years represented a huge change in fortunes for Pivac, who succeeded fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland as head coach after the 2019 World Cup.

A difficult 2020 saw Wales win just three of their 10 matches under Pivac, previously in charge of Welsh regional side Scarlets.

Based on that form, few tipped them for the title yet they still won four of their five matches.

Even so, there was still a lingering regret over the failure to complete a clean sweep, with Wales frustrated by Brice Dulin's added-on time try that saw France come from behind to beat Pivac's men 32-30 last week.

There was plenty to celebrate too for Scotland, who claimed their first win in Paris since 1999 and in dramatic fashion as well.

France looked set to win their fourth match in this year's campaign when they won the ball in the last play in stoppage time.

But Dulin turned from hero to villain as he ran with it instead of kicking it out in an ill-advised attempt to secure a fourth-try bonus point.

The home side, who scored tries through Dulin, Damian Penaud and Swan Rebbadj, lost it again and Scotland went on to score a last-gasp try through Duhan van der Merwe to seal victory at the end of a tension-filled game.

"We thought we were going to kick the ball out and finish the championship with a win but we didn't," said France coach Fabien Galthie.

"Losing like this is hard to swallow."

The result left Scotland in fourth place despite beating England at Twickenham and France in Paris for the first time since 1926, just behind Ireland on points difference with 15 points.

England are fifth on 10 points with Italy taking the wooden spoon having lost all their games, without a bonus.

"I'm so proud of the team," said Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, a try scorer himself in Scotland's last Paris win 22 years ago.

"They showed courage, togetherness, determination and skill to win. So it was a great end to a really promising season for us."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS