Wellington wins Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup

HONG KONG • Banishing the travails of early season setbacks in a supreme return to form, Wellington has clinched a second Group 1 triumph with a rousing victory in the HK$12 million (S$2.07 million) Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup over 1,400m at Sha Tin yesterday.

Erasing trainer Richard Gibson and jockey Alexis Badel's frustrations over the bad luck, which dogged the mercurial sprinter in three outings this term, Wellington reprised his best with a devastating finish to eclipse Ka Ying Star and Waikuku.

Undimmed by the rain-affected conditions, Wellington showed trademark brilliance to prevail by 3/4 lengths from Ka Ying Star.

The favourite Waikuku, who could not gain clear running until late, sprinted sharply when finally clear for third, a neck further back.

Last season's winner of the Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize over 1,200m, Wellington will attempt to defend his crown in the third leg of the Hong Kong Speed Series on April 24, after his emphatic return to peak form.

"I'm obviously pleased for the horse, just had an irritating start to the season for him. We were lucky to have a horse after the Longines Hong Kong Sprint and all the misfortune that happened to those horses," said Gibson, referring to the accident-marred feature last December.

"As I said before the race today, we were a bit unlucky in running last time, so we thought it was the right time to hit 1,400m and I thought he did it with class and style today.

"We were actually disappointed with the one draw. I wanted an outside draw and to ride him quiet and finish on the outside. Alexis and I really wanted to finish wide today, which I think was the key to the good acceleration he showed.

"This year, things haven't quite gone right for him (but) we fancied our chances today and the horse delivered. We've got the third leg of the Sprint Series and we won't be travelling with the horse, so we'll concentrate on the third leg."

Badel savoured his second Hong Kong Group 1 on the son of All Too Hard, who improved his record to eight wins from 14 attempts. He boosted his prize money earnings to almost HK$26 million.

"That was a strong and big win from the horse," said the Frenchman.

"From that draw, I was only trying to get him to relax over 1,400m. He was absolutely relaxed and I was looking for a way out. As soon as I could I find some space and let him accelerate, he gave me his best turn of foot.

"He's a brilliant horse and I'm very happy because we've been so unlucky with the first few runs this season. He deserved a win like this and I'm very happy.

"He's certainly much more laid back, more relaxed than he used to be and that certainly helps the horse to stay the distance like he did today."

Badel celebrated a double on the John Size-trained Leading Fortune, who won the Class 4 Time Warp Handicap over 1,600m to improve his record to five wins from 37 starts.

HKJC