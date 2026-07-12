‘Well played, England’: Norwegian Air swops logo after losing viral World Cup bet to British Airways

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Norwegian Air’s Instagram account sporting the British Airways logo, after a bet on the World Cup tie between their countries.

With a spot in the World Cup semi-finals at stake, the last-eight tie on July 11 between Norway and England was watched closely by millions across the globe.

And so was the friendly wager between Norwegian Air and British Airways (BA) struck days before the match - to adopt the other airline’s logo for a whole day should their respective national teams get defeated.

After the final result ended in a 2-1 English victory thanks to Jude Bellingham’s decisive double, low-cost carrier Norwegian Air kept its word and duly delivered, swopping its logo for the British flagship airline’s on its Instagram profile.

“We sincerely hope you’ll get to bring football home,” wrote Norwegian Air sportingly in a caption accompanying BA’s logo, with reference to the popular song and chant accompanying England’s bid to win another tournament since winning its only World Cup in 1966.

The airline went further and said they were offering a flash sale on flights from England to Norway, including destinations like Oslo.

BA responded with similar decorum, acknowledging that they were “rivals for 90 minutes, friends forever”.

“Just like (Erling) Haaland and Bellingham, we feel a blossoming friendship between our two airlines,” wrote a member of BA’s own social media team, referring to the respective stars for the Norway and England teams, who previously played for the same club.

“Does this mean I can write anything I want for the next 24h and people will think I’m you?” Norwegian Air replied in jest.

Social media reaction

The good-natured exchange captured the attention of many Instagram users, with dozens of official blue-ticked accounts of various airlines, airports and travel agents joining in the banter in the comments section.

A member of Norwegian Air’s social media team had even flown to London, with her trip documented in a July 11 Instagram post , to exchange a flashdrive with a BA counterpart, with the USB device purportedly containing images of their logos to be used in service of the bet.

“We don’t have a horse in this race but we do have flights to the match,” American Airlines said, a nod to the US being the main host of this World Cup.

“Respect to @flynorwegian. Most airlines need six months and 14 approvals to change a logo,” said Malaysian Airlines in a probable self-deprecating comment.

The viral social media interactions even overshadowed the actual football for some, such as pilot Rachit Babbar who commented: “I wasn’t watching England vs Norway. I was watching @british_airways vs @flynorwegian”.

With hundreds of thousands of likes and comments racked up by the airlines’ Instagram pages over the past few days, the biggest winner for both would most certainly be the upticks in brand visibility and customer engagement.

And with British Airways writing that it would offer Norwegian Air’s social media team return tickets to London for a visit, the relationship may just be beginning - in an instance of football uniting the world as per FIFA.