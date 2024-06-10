Welcome to Carlos Alcaraz’s risky, frustrating, brave, brilliant world

As the ageing heroes limp towards the exit door, he has irresistibly stolen the spotlight. He owns a smile you can’t resist and wields a racket like a chisel. One moment carving a drop shot as delicate as a sigh, next hammering a 170kmh forehand that can shatter stone. This is Carlos Alcaraz’s dizzying, roller-coaster world. Bring a bottle of fine wine and strap yourself in.

But, before that, let’s first do something wise. Let’s be grateful for Roger, Rafa, Novak, even Andy, all those heart rate-accelerating, opera-writing, history-blitzing, some-still unfinished guys whom we were on first-name terms with for 20 years. Let’s admit their deeds will rightfully and naturally cast long, artful shadows over tennis for a century. But let’s not diminish the present using the stick of the past.