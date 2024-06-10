Sporting Life

Welcome to Carlos Alcaraz’s risky, frustrating, brave, brilliant world

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Watching Carlos Alcaraz, the new French Open champion, in action is an exhilarating experience. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Jun 10, 2024, 06:25 PM
Published
Jun 10, 2024, 06:17 PM
As the ageing heroes limp towards the exit door, he has irresistibly stolen the spotlight. He owns a smile you can’t resist and wields a racket like a chisel. One moment carving a drop shot as delicate as a sigh, next hammering a 170kmh forehand that can shatter stone. This is Carlos Alcaraz’s dizzying, roller-coaster world. Bring a bottle of fine wine and strap yourself in.

But, before that, let’s first do something wise. Let’s be grateful for Roger, Rafa, Novak, even Andy, all those heart rate-accelerating, opera-writing, history-blitzing, some-still unfinished guys whom we were on first-name terms with for 20 years. Let’s admit their deeds will rightfully and naturally cast long, artful shadows over tennis for a century. But let’s not diminish the present using the stick of the past.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
