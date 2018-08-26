Welcome home, you did Singapore proud

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Published
40 min ago

Team Singapore's Asian Games swimmers returned home yesterday after a strong showing in Jakarta which saw them capture two golds, a silver and three bronzes. Olympic champion Joseph Schooling was the outstanding individual performer with two golds and two relay bronzes. Roanne Ho, with a silver in the 50m breaststroke event, was the Republic's only other individual swimming medallist. The swimmers touched down at Changi Airport's Terminal 3 with their compatriots from fencing, who won a women's team foil bronze, and gymnastics.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 26, 2018, with the headline 'Welcome home, you did Singapore proud'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

