Welcome back, Woodworth

The foie gras in Paris was tres bon (French for very good), but a slightly more rounded Benny Woodworth will not blame French gastronomy for his handful of rides at his Kranji comeback today.

The popular Malaysian rider returned on Monday from a two-week family holiday in France, where he rode one race.

After clearing his medical, the 48-year-old veteran is ready to go, but the bathroom scales do not lie - he knew he would not garner many rides for his first day back at the office. He is nominated on Sun Power in Race 5 and Crown Dancing in Race 6.

"I'm still quite heavy after my French trip, the food was very good. I walk around at 58kg and that's why I had to start slowly with two rides," he said.

"But, no worries, the weight will drop with more rides. I rode two horses for Richard Lim at trackwork yesterday and I feel fit and ready."

The popular rider last rode at Kranji in February last year. One has to wind further back - and 74 rides - for his last Kranji winner, Buddy Buddy on Nov 21, 2020.

Wanderlust was the reason behind the globetrotting jockey's one-year absence.

After a forgettable Mauritius contract ruined by a horror fall that sidelined him for four months, Woodworth took his portfolio of countries ridden in to 13 after adding Dubai and France, even if they were winless.

"Dubai was a great experience riding for Mike de Kock. But, unfortunately, I was not getting a lot of rides towards the end. So I left early," said Woodworth, whose wife Andrianna is Mauritius-born.

"In France, I took just one ride on a horse for Marc Lerner's father (Carlos) and brother (Yann) at Saint-Cloud. The horse ran nowhere but I enjoyed riding there.

"It was my first time riding in France. I didn't go looking for rides after that as I preferred to be just a tourist for the rest of my trip.

"My focus is now to re-establish myself in Singapore. It'll be tough, but it's good to have good friends like Desmond Koh and Ah Young (Keah Yong) to support me."

The two trainers are the ones giving Woodworth a leg-up this afternoon. Young's Crown Dancing in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 2 race over the Polytrack mile is the hoop's pick for a fairy tale return.

"Nothing special about my two rides as there are other good horses to beat, but they have decent chances," said Woodworth.

"Of the two, Crown Dancing is my better chance. He showed an improved performance over 1,600m at his last start.

"From his good barrier (two), I'll ride him to lead, but I'll sit off the speed if someone else is faster.

"Sun Power has dropped from Group 1 level to Class 4, which is probably the class where he can be more competitive now."

The former Australian Listed winner, then known as Power Scheme, has flattered to deceive in 10 Kranji outings. But he did show glimpses of ability in two of his three starts this year.

The Fiorente five-year-old is running against some good horses in the $50,000 Class 4 race over the Poly 1,700m.

Woodworth is currently staying at his Singapore flat but is glad his return has timed in nicely with the reopening of the Malaysian borders yesterday.

"It's perfect timing I have come back now. I would rather return to my Johor Baru house - and it's great we can do that now," he said.