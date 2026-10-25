Weightlifting-Moscow to host 2030 World Weightlifting Championships, IWF says

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Oct 25 - Moscow will host the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced on Sunday.

No world championships in an Olympic sport, summer or winter, have been held in Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian weightlifters have been eligible to compete in IWF events since the International Olympic Committee provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee in July.

"Concerning the IWF Senior World Championships, Ahmedabad (India) will host the 2029 edition and Moscow (Russia) will host the 2030 edition," the IWF said in a statement. REUTERS