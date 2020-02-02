Weekly tweetbits: Sweet tweet

SWEET TWEET

"Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644" Kobe Bryant's final tweet was made in tribute to his successor at Los Angeles, LeBron James, who surpassed the late Laker's points tally.

THROWBACK

"Happy birthday to this gem, @cmjschooling, ❤️ you long time"

Joseph Schooling showing some love to his mother May, with a photo of older times.

MEMEORABLE

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts on four of his best selves as he takes on the #DollyPartonChallenge.

