SWEET TWEET

"You're just too good to be true... Can't take my eyes off you... Literally" Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"Possibly one of the best swims of my career (open for debate). What can you do without spilling a drop?!" Check out Katie Ledecky's swim with a glass of milk on her head. WATCH: bit.ly/3a6C1sF

HOT SHOT

Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel looking for Ferrari's pace this season...