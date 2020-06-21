Weekly tweetbits

SWEET TWEET

"Happy birthday #babypohpiah" Former national athletes Poh Seng Song and Dipna Lim-Prasad celebrate their child's first birthday.

THROWBACK

"He put in the work, hustled harder than anybody I know and sacrificed everything in order to make it happen." On Father's Day, a throwback to Lewis Hamilton extending birthday wishes to his father and first mechanic Anthony.

HOT SHOT

"#bkkcafehopping"

Thai shuttler Ratchanok Intanon making the most of the badminton tour's down time enjoying Bangkok's caffeine treats.

