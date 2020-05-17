Weekly tweetbits

HOT SHOT

Andy Murray managed to celebrate his 33rd birthday in lockdown, and "smoked a bunch of sushi rolls" on top of playing tennis with brother Jamie.

"without you none of this would have been possible! Now more than ever I count on you." After sealing his Ferrari deal, Carlos Sainz thanks his fans by sharing a snap of him where it all started - on the go-kart track.

After their bowling careers, sisters Daphne and Cherie Tan may well consider taking their "ridiculously good" noodle-making skills further.

