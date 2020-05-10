Weekly tweetbits

CAUGHT ON CAMERA
"How we'll be bowling when we finally and eventually get down to it again #MayTheForceBeWithYou" National bowlers and part-time stormtroopers Shayna Ng and Daphne Tan bowl against the force.
Watch: bit.ly/2Ae0E8X
SWEET TWEET
"Happy Mother's Day"
Cristiano Ronaldo fits in a celebration with his mother just before returning to Italy as the Serie A plots its return.
HOT SHOT
Tottenham striker Son Heung-min completes his South Korean military training in Jeju, with an award for good measure.