Weekly tweetbits

CAUGHT ON CAMERA "How we'll be bowling when we finally and eventually get down to it again #MayTheForceBeWithYou" National bowlers and part-time stormtroopers Shayna Ng and Daphne Tan bowl against the force. Watch: bit.ly/2Ae0E8X
PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/SHAYNG
PHOTO: CRISTIANO
PHOTO: FOR-SONNY
SWEET TWEET

"Happy Mother's Day"

Cristiano Ronaldo fits in a celebration with his mother just before returning to Italy as the Serie A plots its return.

HOT SHOT

Tottenham striker Son Heung-min completes his South Korean military training in Jeju, with an award for good measure.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 10, 2020, with the headline 'Weekly tweetbits'. Print Edition | Subscribe
