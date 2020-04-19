Weekly tweetbits

HOT SHOT "Being active to keep us healthy during this anxious time is more important than ever." National hurdler Kerstin Ong gets her workouts indoors during the circuit breaker.
HOT SHOTPHOTOS: INSTAGRAM/KERSTINONG, YOUTUBE/LIVERPOOLFC, INSTAGRAM/SERENAWILLIAMS
HOT SHOT "Being active to keep us healthy during this anxious time is more important than ever." National hurdler Kerstin Ong gets her workouts indoors during the circuit breaker.
CAUGHT ON CAMERAPHOTOS: INSTAGRAM/KERSTINONG, YOUTUBE/LIVERPOOLFC, INSTAGRAM/SERENAWILLIAMS
HOT SHOT "Being active to keep us healthy during this anxious time is more important than ever." National hurdler Kerstin Ong gets her workouts indoors during the circuit breaker.
SWEET TWEETPHOTOS: INSTAGRAM/KERSTINONG, YOUTUBE/LIVERPOOLFC, INSTAGRAM/SERENAWILLIAMS
Published
1 hour ago

HOT SHOT

"Being active to keep us healthy during this anxious time is more important than ever." National hurdler Kerstin Ong gets her workouts indoors during the circuit breaker.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Liverpool's squad hold a tune, singing birthday songs for Sadio Mane in their native languages, before their daily yoga session. WATCH: youtu.be/9MEqkVuRwQE

SWEET TWEET

"Princess attire required for conversations with @olympiaohanian"

Serena Williams in her royal best while seeking an audience with her daughter.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 19, 2020, with the headline 'Weekly tweetbits'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content