Weekly tweetbits

SWEET TWEET

"Everyone can be an engineer. Even at home! #BuildYourC39 @kimimatiasraikkonen." The Finnish F1 driver putting on a rare show of emotion, proud of his handiwork, a creative impression of the Alfa Romeo C39 race car.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"Don't be down. Be safe love yall

Oneal boys kitchen concert." Shaq and his boys having a ball on quarantine, with the former Lakers centre putting his hands on the DJ board. WATCH: bit.ly/3dRPE0l

MEME-ORABLE

"#WFH... A bit of humour to lighten up your day." Joseph Schooling has had to alter his routine while working from home.