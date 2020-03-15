Weekly tweetbits

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

“The coolest race in town @redbullau” There’s no more Australian GP, but Max Verstappen and Alex Albon already had their ice box race, hosted by snowboarder Scotty James.

WATCH: bit.ly/38L2kSL

MEME-ORABLE

“#Dab to beat #coronavirus. Follow @WHO advice to Be Ready for #COVID19” Footballer Paul Pogba stays active off the pitch, with some offbeat health advice.

THROWBACK

Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia shows how he stuck to his training plan indoors to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

WATCH: bit.ly/2W94j0z

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 15, 2020, with the headline 'Weekly tweetbits'. Print Edition | Subscribe
