Weekly tweetbits

SWEET TWEET

"Turning 33 is pretty good when you're as lucky as me to have this amount of love in my life." Retired Singapore para swimmer Theresa Goh purring over her cake and the love she gets.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"Just the World No. 1 playing street tennis with kids back in Belgrade."

Novak Djokovic, post-record extending eighth Australian Open title. WATCH: bit.ly/2HVFI7r

SAY WHAT?

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, when asked about signing a replacement forward outside the transfer window: "I was not aware of that possibility. I don't think it's possible, honestly. Peter Crouch!"

Spurs old boy Crouch, sharing a clip of Mourinho's answer, tweeted: "I'm ready Jose #thereturn."