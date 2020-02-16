Weekly tweetbits

HOT SHOT

"#UCL | #PepsiCanBalance"

Messi magic or malarkey? The Barcelona legend Lionel starts another challenge. WATCH: bit.ly/31WhNxC

SWEET TWEET

"@ValtteriBottas 3.0"

The Mercedes driver may have kept himself in shape over the F1 break, but may have let his hair go. WATCH: bit.ly/2vxTsSI

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"@MoSalah, RWC 2023?"

Rhys Williams, Wales' all-time try scorer and a Manchester United fan, has become a doppelganger of Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah since growing his locks. Even World Rugby couldn't resist a cheeky tweet after watching his stunning jet-heeled 80m effort for Salford in the Super League. WATCH: bit.ly/2OXGKnf