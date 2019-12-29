Weekly tweetbits

SWEET TWEET

"@keonnanecole Said Yes !!!!! Aye Christmas to remember for the young family @lilswaggy1 @navibaby_"

Nick Young, the 2018 NBA champion with Golden State, has another ring up his sleeves. The 34-year-old, previously engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea, proposed to girlfriend Keonna Green on Christmas while unwrapping their presents.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!" Cristiano Ronaldo, football's king of hang time, imparts a trick of two to tennis ace Novak Djokovic. WATCH: bit.ly/2MwtF2M

THROWBACK

"Been collecting these pins all these years, finally got to sorting them out!"

Singapore bowler Daphne Tan shows she does not just make pins fall.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 29, 2019, with the headline 'Weekly tweetbits'.
