Weekly tweetbits

SWEET TWEET

"@keonnanecole Said Yes !!!!! Aye Christmas to remember for the young family @lilswaggy1 @navibaby_"

Nick Young, the 2018 NBA champion with Golden State, has another ring up his sleeves. The 34-year-old, previously engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea, proposed to girlfriend Keonna Green on Christmas while unwrapping their presents.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!" Cristiano Ronaldo, football's king of hang time, imparts a trick of two to tennis ace Novak Djokovic. WATCH: bit.ly/2MwtF2M

THROWBACK

"Been collecting these pins all these years, finally got to sorting them out!"

Singapore bowler Daphne Tan shows she does not just make pins fall.