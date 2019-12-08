Weekly tweetbits

"All smiles in the end"

Prince Abdul Mateen getting the royal seal of approval from his father, the Sultan of Brunei, after competing in the polo competition.

"grateful and thankful to come home with 3 Gold medals" Malaysian gymnast Farah Ann shone on the floor, uneven bars and topped it off with the gymnastics all-around gold.

"3 days until weigh ins" Philippine taekwondo pugilist Pauline Lopez is pulling no punches, getting ready for the competition.

WATCH: bit.ly/2sMVqx3 

