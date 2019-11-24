Weekly tweetbits

The ever-obliging Roger Federer posing mid-match, just so a fan can get good shots of the Swiss ace.

"Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order." Gareth Bale testing the patience of his employers in Spain after helping his country to qualify for Euro 2020. #banter

"You will always be in our hearts." Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham on a whirlwind Tuesday, but found time to pen a farewell message to players he spent the better part of five years with :')

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 24, 2019, with the headline 'Weekly tweetbits'.
