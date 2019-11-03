Weekly Tweetbits

HOT SHOT

"I am a Trident!! So incredibly honoured and humbled to have this amazing opportunity to swim alongside some of the world's best."

Singapore's Quah Ting Wen joins United States-based team DC Trident of the International Swimming League.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Multi-tasking WTA Finalists test their paddle ball skills and tennis knowledge. At the same time.

WATCH: bit.ly/2Nu6m9L

THROWBACK

Roger Federer’s journey from ball boy to 10-time winner at his home tournament in Basel.

WATCH: bit.ly/2pnv6bN

