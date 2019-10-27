Weekly tweetbits

SWEET TWEET

”Absolute Gents” Two Liverpool supporters confused their Champions League opponents Genk for neighbouring Belgian team Gent, who were nice enough to offer them seats to a game anyway.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"GOAT in ceremonial pitches" American gymnastics ace Simone Biles threw the first pitch for the Baseball World Series the only way she knew how, by incorporating a somersault into it. WATCH: bit.ly/2MJfR5D

HOT SHOT

“We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the family, coming soon.” US football star Alex Morgan announcing her first daughter with LA Galaxy’s Servando Carrasco.