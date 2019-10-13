Weekly tweetbits

HOT SHOT #1

"Singapore samba" Local percussionist Ahmad Saifullah caught the attention of Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, and a shot with the Brazilian, after his group's loud welcome for the football team.

HOT SHOT #2

Selecao skipper Dani Alves also spent some time to engage the locals, getting on the good side of a mascot before their game against Senegal.

SWEET TWEET

"Guess Who? Colleen Rooney edition" Play the special edition of this character guessing game to uncover who's been leaking your private Instagram posts to the media, as Jamie Vardy's wife has been accused of doing to her fellow WAG.