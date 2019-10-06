Weekly tweetbits

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, that's a Jamaican national hero! #WorldAthleticsChamps"

Long jumper Tajay Gayle gets the treatment after his world title winning leap.

WATCH: bit.ly/35gp4K6

HOT  SHOT

"When you break the great @jessicaennishill's British record, beat the world and Olympic champion AND pick up the gold medal."

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, heptathlon world champion, taking a deserved lie-down in Doha.

SWEET TWEET

The All Blacks immersing themselves in local culture - and a Beppu beach sand bath - at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 06, 2019, with the headline 'Weekly tweetbits'.
