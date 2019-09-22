Weekly tweetbits

HOT SHOT

Singapore's Olympic champion swimmer Joseph Schooling never "tyres" of competing, as he partnered The Sam Willows' Sandra Riley Tang and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen to win this challenge.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Red Bull's Alexander Albon nearly gets cold feet but was still a great sport, trying his hand at a mystery, or is it terror, box with chicken feet in it. WATCH: bit.ly/2kvYGcD

SWEET TWEET

A memorable night for International Automobile Federation president Jean Todt, with Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran and Colin Syn, Singapore GP deputy chairman.