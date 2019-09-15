Weekly tweetbits

SWEET TWEET

"Hope you have a heart warming Korean Thanksgiving".

While he was unable to reunite with his family in South Korea, Tottenham's Son Heung-min posts a shot in front of the London Eye to share his

Mid-Autumn Festival well-wishes.

HOT SHOT

“Very grateful you’re in my life, always learning from you, always inspired by you. Also, always VERY entertained by you lol. Love ya kid”. Naomi Osaka goes Instagram official with rapper boyfriend YBN Cordae near the Hollywood hills.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

“No one better to surprise @McIlroyRory with the Jack Nicklaus Award than @Jack Nicklaus himself.” The Ulsterman is surprised with a third PGA trophy. WATCH: bit.ly/2kKZ1rY