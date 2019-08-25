Weekly tweetbits

HOT SHOT

US Women’s World Cup winner Carli Lloyd drilling home a series of field goals, including a 55-yarder, during a visit to the Philadelphia Eagles training camp. WATCH: bit.ly/2Zexty8

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"All of us throwing the new @jbelmo PRO Motion and @shayng being the disappointment as usual."

Singapore bowler Bernice Lim has a dig at her uncoordinated teammate. WATCH: bit.ly/2Zhbz8I

SWEET TWEET

“He threw me into the deep end and gave me my first big break. Always giving me the belief i needed as a young boy. @radojko1 #getwellsoonraddy.” Singapore football captain Hariss Harun sending well wishes to former Lions coach Raddy Avramovic, who has second-stage lung cancer.