Weekly tweetbits

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as Shopee's ambassador on Friday, with the football star making his debut for the e-commerce platform in an advertisement that was panned on social media. WATCH: bit.ly/2N8aCx1

SWEET TWEETS #1

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah playing keepy-uppy with a boy from the Uefa Foundation before the Uefa Super Cup. WATCH: bit.ly/2Z7V0Qw

SWEET TWEETS #2

"I was meant to be doing a swim clinic but just ended up racing all the kids."

Australia's multiple world champion Emily Seebohm having a splashing good time while in town for the Singapore leg of the Fina Swimming World Cup.