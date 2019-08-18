Weekly tweetbits

CAUGHT ON CAMERA.PHOTO: TWITTER/FOOTYHUMOUR, REUTERS, INSTAGRAM/EMCBOMB
Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as Shopee's ambassador on Friday, with the football star making his debut for the e-commerce platform in an advertisement that was panned on social media. WATCH: bit.ly/2N8aCx1

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah playing keepy-uppy with a boy from the Uefa Foundation before the Uefa Super Cup. WATCH: bit.ly/2Z7V0Qw

"I was meant to be doing a swim clinic but just ended up racing all the kids."

Australia's multiple world champion Emily Seebohm having a splashing good time while in town for the Singapore leg of the Fina Swimming World Cup.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 18, 2019, with the headline 'Weekly tweetbits'. Print Edition | Subscribe
