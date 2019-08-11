Weekly tweetbits

SWEET TWEETS #1

"Where the river always flows, for this is where I know it's home. #SG54" Figure skater Chloe Ing, based in Canada, remembers her home country on National Day.

SWEET TWEETS #2

"happy birthday to my baby Iryan... daddy loves you very much @iryanfandiahmad" Young Lions coach Fandi celebrates his youngest son's birthday on Aug 9.

SWEET TWEETS #3

"Happy birthday Singapore! We are thankful for the opportunity to represent such a small country in Enoshima at the Olympic venue for 2020". Sailors Justin Liu and Denise Lim train hard on Singapore's 54th.