Weekly tweetbits

SWEET TWEET

"Children at that age, they don't require toys and money from us. They only require our time and attention. Btw, he looks good with the medal huh?"

Retired badminton star Lee Chong Wei reschedules his appointments to attend his second son Terrence's school sports day. He recalled how his parents were too shy to show their support but their "spying" from afar gave him "the urge to run my legs off".

HOT SHOT

Wig a minute. Isn't that Carlos Valderrama? The Colombian football legend, now 57 and an Instagram star with nearly one million followers, lets his Afro-blond hair down for a commercial.

SAY WHAT?

Mesut Ozil, normally a cool customer, trolls a Tottenham fan, who is amused by a gap in the team photo and likens it to the Arsenal man, who has often been accused of going missing in important games.