Weekly tweetbits

CAUGHT ON CAMERA #1.PHOTO:IG/SPURSOFFICIAL
CAUGHT ON CAMERA #2.PHOTO: TWITTER/INTER
HOT SHOT.PHOTO: IG/DANIEL-JAMES97
SWEET TWEET.PHOTO: TWITTER/JUVENTUSFCEN
CAUGHT ON CAMERA #1

“Textbook, @dele. If Y-E-S spells yes, what does E-Y-E-S spell?” Tottenham’s Dele Alli giving Son Heung-min an English test. WATCH: bit.ly/2xZMCDq

CAUGHT ON CAMERA #2

“SINGAPORE FOOD FESTIVAL.” Inter Milan players serve up a kaya toast set. WATCH: bit.ly/32z8bcd

HOT SHOT

"First session in Singapore. Nice to spend time with fans."

New Manchester United signing Daniel James endearing himself to local fans.

SWEET TWEET

"#neverstop #stepbystep". Juve's Mario Mandzukic set to get his pre-season off to a cracker in Singapore.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 21, 2019, with the headline 'Weekly tweetbits'.
