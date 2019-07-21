Weekly tweetbits

CAUGHT ON CAMERA #1

“Textbook, @dele. If Y-E-S spells yes, what does E-Y-E-S spell?” Tottenham’s Dele Alli giving Son Heung-min an English test. WATCH: bit.ly/2xZMCDq

CAUGHT ON CAMERA #2

“SINGAPORE FOOD FESTIVAL.” Inter Milan players serve up a kaya toast set. WATCH: bit.ly/32z8bcd

HOT SHOT

"First session in Singapore. Nice to spend time with fans."

New Manchester United signing Daniel James endearing himself to local fans.

SWEET TWEET

"#neverstop #stepbystep". Juve's Mario Mandzukic set to get his pre-season off to a cracker in Singapore.