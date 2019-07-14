Weekly tweetbits

SWEET TWEET
“Liverpool FC – 6x European champions”
A plane with the banner flew over the Perth Stadium where rivals Manchester United were training for yesterday’s pre-season friendly against Perth Glory.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
"How many stars is that?"
United States Women's World Cup winner Rose Lavelle belting out tunes to remind listeners about the latest star on their shirts.
MEME-ORABLE
“Houston Rockets next season.”
An artist’s impression of the fireworks at Rockets’ NBA games, after Russell Westbrook was traded to join fellow ball-hogger James Harden.