Weekly tweetbits

"Always time for a sisterly chat... #Wimbledon."

The Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, shoot the breeze in between a hitting session ahead of the start of the year's third tennis Grand Slam.

"Those who can't adapt were never truly meant to rule."

LA Lakers fans giving props to LeBron James for giving up his squad number 23 for incoming Laker Anthony Davis.

"A very happy young lady @lionesses."

Former England captain David Beckham sharing a moment with daughter Harper as they take in England beating Norway 3-0 in the Women's World Cup in Le Havre.