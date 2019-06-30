Weekly tweetbits

SWEET TWEET "Always time for a sisterly chat... #Wimbledon." The Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, shoot the breeze in between a hitting session ahead of the start of the year's third tennis Grand Slam. HOT SHOT "A very happy young lady @lionesses.
SWEET TWEETPHOTO: TWITTER/WIMBLEDON
SWEET TWEET "Always time for a sisterly chat... #Wimbledon." The Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, shoot the breeze in between a hitting session ahead of the start of the year's third tennis Grand Slam. HOT SHOT "A very happy young lady @lionesses.
SWEET TWEET PHOTO: LV_VISUALS
SWEET TWEET "Always time for a sisterly chat... #Wimbledon." The Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, shoot the breeze in between a hitting session ahead of the start of the year's third tennis Grand Slam. HOT SHOT "A very happy young lady @lionesses.
HOT SHOT PHOTO: DPA
Published
2 hours ago

SWEET TWEET

"Always time for a sisterly chat... #Wimbledon." 

The Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, shoot the breeze in between a hitting session ahead of the start of the year's third tennis Grand Slam. 

SWEET TWEET

"Those who can't adapt were never truly meant to rule."

LA Lakers fans giving props to LeBron James for giving up his squad number 23 for incoming Laker Anthony Davis.

HOT SHOT

"A very happy young lady @lionesses."

Former England captain David Beckham sharing a moment with daughter Harper as they take in England beating Norway 3-0 in the Women's World Cup in Le Havre.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 30, 2019, with the headline 'Weekly tweetbits'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content