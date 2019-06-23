Weekly tweetbits

SAY WHAT? "Congratulations super falcons of Nigeria... Qualification to the round of 16. All thanks to Thailand ladies. We promise to buy more rice on international trade." A Nigerian fan expresses support for Thai football and agriculture after the
SAY WHAT?PHOTO: TWITTER/ASTERIX_SAMD
HOT SHOT.PHOTO: OOCCRICKET
THROWBACK.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/JOSEPHSCHOOLING
Published
1 hour ago

SAY WHAT?

"Congratulations super falcons of Nigeria... Qualification to the round of 16. All thanks to Thailand ladies. We promise to buy more rice on international trade." A Nigerian fan expresses support for Thai football and agriculture after the country's progress in the World Cup.

HOT SHOT

"Someone has turned up to India v Pakistan on a horse! #Cricket WorldCup19."

No foul play for this fan waving a Pakistan flag down a Manchester road on horseback.

THROWBACK

"Happy Father's Day to the best man I know. Thank you for everything." Joseph Schooling accompanies his wishes to his father Colin, with a memento of a past visit to Beijing's Bird's Nest.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 23, 2019, with the headline 'Weekly tweetbits'. Print Edition | Subscribe
