Weekly tweetbits

SAY WHAT?

"Congratulations super falcons of Nigeria... Qualification to the round of 16. All thanks to Thailand ladies. We promise to buy more rice on international trade." A Nigerian fan expresses support for Thai football and agriculture after the country's progress in the World Cup.

HOT SHOT

"Someone has turned up to India v Pakistan on a horse! #Cricket WorldCup19."

No foul play for this fan waving a Pakistan flag down a Manchester road on horseback.

THROWBACK

"Happy Father's Day to the best man I know. Thank you for everything." Joseph Schooling accompanies his wishes to his father Colin, with a memento of a past visit to Beijing's Bird's Nest.