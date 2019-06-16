Weekly tweetbits

THROWBACK

“No one accompanies me on the court anymore” With Malaysian stalwart Lee Chong Wei joining Dane Peter Gade and Indonesia’s Taufik Hidayat in retirement, Lin Dan is the last of badminton’s big four still competing.

SWEET TWEET

"Taking mate with my roommate. @10aguero sergiokun" Lionel Messi sneaks a photo of his sleeping roommate.

SAY WHAT?

“When you do nothing but still get an A on the group project.”

Jeremy Lin, while playing a total of 51 seconds in the Finals, has won an NBA Championship ahead of the likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and James Harden.