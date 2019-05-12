Weekly tweetbits

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/JARISGOH
PHOTO: RIOFERDY5
PHOTO: STEPHENCURRY30
HOT SHOT

"Alright guys I'm officially done with Republic Polytechnic!!! Moving on to next phase of life. BOWLING, BOWLING AND MORE BOWLING hehehe^^" Jaris Goh completes his studies. 

SWEET TWEET

"Glenn, Are you ok...are you ok #UCL #Spurs"

Rio Ferdinand checking on his co-pundit Glenn Hoddle, who had a heart attack last year, after they watched Tottenham's last-gasp winner against Ajax.

WATCH: bit.ly/2Vyp075.

THROWBACK

"episode 1 of #StephenvsTheGame" Stephen Curry is in a new show, charting his growth into the sharpshooter spearheading Golden State Warriors' charge for a third straight NBA crown.

WATCH: bit.ly/2VYRLcG

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 12, 2019, with the headline 'Weekly tweetbits'.
