Weekly tweetbits

HOT SHOT

"The mother of dragons herself..." Mohamed Salah, among Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People, meets Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke at the Time 100 Gala in New York.

SWEET TWEET

"Super honoured to receive a customised Asics Metaride with my initials (SRY) and Singapore marathon record (2:23)..."

Safe to say Singapore marathoner Soh Rui Yong's new kicks won't be used in his bid to set new marks.

THROWBACK

Women's world No. 1 shuttler Tai Tzu-ying, who won the Singapore Open title recently, has to be content with the little one because the restoration works for the main Merlion statue would not be finished till next month.



PHOTO: SERENAWILLIAMS



CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"History in the making..." Serena Williams' video of daughter Olympia playing with tennis rackets seems to be on point, although naysayers would say she appears to have inherited her mother's racket-smashing antics as well. WATCH: bit.ly/2W04gS1