SWEET TWEET

"#oneteamsg #worldparaswimming #bear #auction" Singapore's para swimmers Theresa Goh and Yip Pin Xiu show off their narwhal and mermaid bears.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Not sure what to pick with golf's Masters and the rugby sevens happening this weekend? Try Rugby Golf.

THROWBACK

"Coming back to Singapore, this must have been five, six years ago" Taiwanese shuttler Tai Tzu-ying, sporting a different hairdo, looks back on an earlier visit to the Lion City.