Weekly tweetbits

HOT SHOT

"The last time I swam at the Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Centre was 13 years ago, when I competed at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. Time flies, guys." Swimmer Theresa Goh (right), with Yip Pin Xiu, Toh Wei Soong (The Straits Times Athlete of the Year nominee) and Sophie Soon, training ahead of the World Para Swimming World Series leg in Melbourne.

SWEET TWEET

"Thank you everybody for the well wishes!! Will continue to train hard and smart! And I heard it's everybody's birthday as well!! Happy birthday my friends." Muhammad Jaris Goh, bowler and The Straits Times Athlete of the Year nominee, returning birthday wishes to his friends on the seventh day of the Chinese New Year.

SAY WHAT?

Valentine's day." Paddler and The Straits Times Athlete of the Year nominee Yu Mengyu not revealing much while showing off a bouquet of roses on her Instagram on Feb 14.

THROWBACK

"He taught us how to play, how to never give up, how important it was to win your individual battles and what we needed to do to play for Manchester United Football Club. Eric we owe you everything."

Ex-United defender Gary Neville, with David Beckham and brother Phil, pictured celebrating an FA Cup win in 1996 with former youth coach Eric Harrison, who died on Wednesday.