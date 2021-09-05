Weekly tweetbits

  • Published
    5 min ago

HOT SHOT

"Fans queueing outside Old Trafford" for Cristiano Ronaldo's No. 7 shirt.

SWEET TWEET

"Fireman Seb still on shift " Sebastian Vettel putting out a fire on his Aston Martin at the Dutch Grand Prix.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 05, 2021, with the headline 'Weekly tweetbits'. Subscribe
