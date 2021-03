HOT SHOT

"Despite the loss, Zion had a career night." New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson after netting a career-high 39 points in the 113-108 NBA loss to Denver Nuggets on Friday.

THROWBACK

"Brightening up your day with some Franck Ribery skills." Bayern Munich gushing about their former player.

