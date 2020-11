SWEET TWEET

"Can't wait to see my guy @Aubameyang7 again!"

Arsenal's mascot Gunnersaurus is back on the job, and ready to cheer his team on.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"From pond to pin! a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters"

They all count to Jon Rahm, even if it was just for a practice round.

