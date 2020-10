HOT SHOT

"See you later Singapore. I shall miss you... " Joseph Schooling on the plane to Virginia to resume training with Sergio Lopez.

SWEET TWEET

"A little bit of what my first week in Hungary looked like."

Quah Ting Wen racing at the International Swimming League in Budapest.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"Happy birthday to you." Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp belts out a song to wish Brazilian icon Pele a happy 80th birthday. WATCH: bit.ly/2J2KmnO