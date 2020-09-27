Weekly tweetbits

HOT SHOT

"I thought I had grown but then I realised the goal was 5 centimetres lower." Macedonia's Shkendija tried but could not sneak this smaller goal past Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho.

SWEET TWEET

"Now daddy is in a REAL bubble. #bubblelife #familyfun" Novak Djokovic pandering to his kids, and maybe Nick Kyrgios.

THROWBACK

"The Joker as a kid vs now as one of the best NBA players". Before he became a rampaging centre with the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic had to put aside his love for "sweets and Coke".