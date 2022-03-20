Weekend warriors, youth out in force on football fields, hockey pitches

Mr Aloysius Kow hobbled gingerly off the pitch at St Wilfred's Sports Centre on a blazing hot morning yesterday, with the sole of one of his football boots dangling and a smile on his face.

His buddy, Mr Enson Tan, said to him: "This is what happens when you don't use football boots for two years... They can come apart easily!"

Mr Kow, 28, sheepishly told The Sunday Times: "I accidentally brought my old boots. I have a newer pair, which I bought two years ago, but I've only used those three times."

He will no doubt be counting on more opportunities to use those boots, after eased safe management measures (SMMs) for sport and physical exercise came into effect on Tuesday.

As part of the changes, team sports are allowed for up to 30 fully vaccinated people at selected sports facilities. This means full 11-a-side games of football and hockey for recreational players can resume in Singapore for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of players who can be admitted into the premises and onto each court or field will also depend on the venue capacity and safe-distancing considerations.

At St Wilfred's, which is managed by Sport Singapore (SportSG), Mr Kow and his friends were able to have a group of 30, but only 10 were allowed into the playing area, which was meant for five-a-side futsal, at any one time.

Mr Tan, 31, a civil servant, said the group had called SportSG for clarification on what they were allowed or not allowed to do.

Wiping the sweat from his brow, he said the easing of measures was "awesome". "We all got really excited after it was announced, and started making future plans too... It's a good sign we're returning to normal life again."

Prior to this, Mr Tan and his circle of kickabout buddies tried to play weekly, but bookings were difficult to secure. Over the last two years, the number of players allowed under various levels of SMMs ranged from four to 10.

"We mostly decided on who gets to play by going on a first-come, first-served basis (for responses), and also took turns to sit out and let others play too," said Mr Tan.

Over at the Sengkang Hockey Field, training for the ActiveSG hockey academy took place under an expanded format. Over 20 young players were put through their paces under the watchful eye of coaches like Mr Sunil Prasad, 49.

While the hockey academy head coach said he was "excited" by the possibilities, he noted that much work remains to reshuffle training plans.

"The players are also excited to go back to the original (full) format," he said. "The only challenge is, those who have picked up hockey over the past two years may not have played this format before.

"So they'll be lost; they're not sure of the position and the spatial awareness with the bigger space, moving with the ball, and so on."

He added that the individual technical drills the players have been focused on through training, either in threes or fives, for much of their sessions in the past two years, should help them make the transition to the full 11-a-side game without too much difficulty.

Academy player Christopher Simon Ong, 13, was one of those who had his first taste of a full hockey game yesterday. The Raffles Institution student picked up hockey at the age of eight and only played three-a-side hockey at the primary school level.

"The pitch is bigger, so there's more space to play," he said. "Upcoming training sessions are going to be more exciting with the bigger groups, and we can have more fun playing together."

Mr Jeffrey Foo, managing director of sports and lifestyle events company Infinitus, said the measures will go a long way to helping the industry rebound. His company organises the Sundown Marathon and The Straits Times Run, among many others.

While he said it would take time for people to get re-accustomed to attending and participating in large-scale sports events, he added: "Allowing more to participate is critical to getting everybody active again.

"I don't think this alone will be sufficient to help the industry recover fully but it is a start. And we have to start somewhere."

Yesterday also saw the finals of the inaugural ActiveSG Cup, which began in February and saw over 4,000 small-sided football and basketball matches played involving youth aged 13 to 19. The competition is part of SportSG's $20 million Bring Sport Back plan, which was announced in Parliament earlier this month and aims to reinvigorate sport participation here.

Noting how sports activities had progressively resumed from last year, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who attended the football finals at Serangoon Stadium, said: "Sport has the ability to bring people together, and we want to create more opportunities for Singaporeans to have fun and forge closer bonds while playing sport."