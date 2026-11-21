National sprint queen Shanti Pereira and former teammate Tan Zong Yang held their ceremony at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes on Nov 21.

SINGAPORE – Two months after Majulah Singapura was played at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan after Shanti Pereira retained her women’s 200m gold, the wedding bells were ringing for the Singapore sprinter and former national teammate Tan Zong Yang as they held their ceremony at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes on Nov 21.

With the bride looking radiant in her white gown and the groom looking sharp in a cream suit, the event was attended by their family and friends, as well as past and present national athletes such as fencer Amita Berthier, badminton player Yeo Jia Min and her husband, former national swimmer Pang Sheng Jun.

Meanwhile, sprinter Timothee Yap and hurdler Ang Chen Xiang played groomsmen.

Tan, 32, had proposed on June 9, 2024, near Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, following three years of courtship.

However, due to the Paris 2024 Olympics and the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand, where she retained her women’s 100m and 200m titles, the couple had to push back their big day until after the Asian Games.

After her Asiad triumph, Pereira credited Tan, a SEA Games men’s 400m bronze medallist who is now a lawyer, for making time to train with her.

In an interview with Olympics.com, the 30-year-old, who also clinched another Asian Games 100m silver medal, said: “It (their engagement) brought a very big light in a difficult year, and so it reminded me of the fact that there’s so much outside of sport that we can appreciate. I’ve realised that there’s just so much more to life.

“Don’t get me wrong, I put my life into my sport and it’s who I am. But there’s so much that we can celebrate and enjoy. Having that perspective has made me fall in love with my sport.”