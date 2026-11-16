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Webuild wins $948-million contract for Olympic arena in Australia

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ROME, Nov 16 - Italian construction group Webuild said on Monday it had won a €860-million ($948 million) contract to build an arena in Australia that will be a venue for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

• The new stadium in the Brisbane suburb of Woolloongabba is part of the Gabba Entertainment and Housing Precinct project proposed by the Gather Brisbane consortium, comprising Webuild, Plenary Group, Live Nation and Oak View Group

• The 17,000-seat indoor arena will be able to host sporting events as well as concerts, with capacity for up to 18,700 spectators in concert mode

• Construction is expected to start in early 2027 REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.